Shoosmiths advises on sale of global data and intelligence provider to produce world’s first combined service

Shoosmiths has advised Spence Johnson on its sale to world leading fintech company, Broadridge, in a deal that sees the creation of a unique single industry data source.

A leading provider of data, analytics and consulting services to the financial asset management industry, Spence Johnson operates across Europe, the US and Asia.

Broadridge’s acquisition will combine their own retail fund data and analytics solution with the institutional data, market intelligence and insight, bringing together retail and institutional data and analytics in a single industry source for the first time.

The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Alastair Peet with solicitor Helen Burnell assisting. Real estate partner Catherine Hood and commercial associate Nick Vernon provided support on property and employment aspects.