Shoosmiths advises Roomzzz on first aparthotel in Scotland

Shoosmiths has advised luxury aparthotel brand, Roomzzz, on their expansion into Scotland with a brand-new aparthotel confirmed within the £1bn Edinburgh St James development, scheduled to open in 2021.

The aparthotel will take prime position within the development in the heart of the city.

The Shoosmiths property team was led by real estate partners, Richard Outhwaite and Janette Speed with support from senior associate John Dunlop and construction senior associates, Neil Armstrong and Sally Haslewood.

The team advised on the lease agreement in respect of the aparthotel and other associated legal proceedings.