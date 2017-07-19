Shoosmiths advises on redevelopment of The Old Dairy, London

Shoosmiths has advised Citygrove Securities and its subsidiary Albemarle Developments throughout the lifecycle of redeveloping The Old Dairy, an award-winning mixed use scheme in South Ruislip.

The mixed-use scheme – which recently won the RICS Award for Regeneration – comprises of 162 residential properties, a Cineworld cinema, an Asda foodstore and family-themed restaurants and will create over 500 jobs and a new heart of South Ruislip.

Specialists from across Shoosmiths’ national real estate team provided expertise and advice to Citygrove throughout the project’s lifecycle. The team was led by real estate partners, Steve Wiltshire and Alex Jones with support from real estate associate, Brain West; construction senior associate Heidi Brennanand planning senior associate, Matthew Stimpson.