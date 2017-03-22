Shoosmiths advises on purchase of affordable homes development site

Shoosmiths has advised Kingdom Housing Association on the purchase of a development site†from Fife Council that will be used to supply affordable homes

The site on Fraser Avenue in Inverkeithing will see an estimated 189 affordable homes built in a four phased project due to complete by 2022. The first phase of 53 houses is to commence later this month at a total cost of £8m, £4.3m of which part funded by the Scottish government.

Shoosmiths’ real estate partner Janette Speed and senior associate Laura Bloxham advised Kingdom on all legal aspects of the first phase purchase including negotiation of the purchase contract, Section 75 Agreement and complex site assembly.