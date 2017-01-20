Shoosmiths advises Octopus on funding round for drug access platform

The corporate team at national law firm Shoosmiths has advised long-standing clients, venture capital firm Octopus Ventures, on its investment in Dutch healthcare startup myTomorrows.

Octopus Ventures co-led the €10m funding round with EQT Ventures, along with existing investors Balderton Capital and Sofinnova Partners.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, myTomorrows gives physicians information on and access to investigational drugs. On the other side, the platform gives drug developers a medium through which they can make their drugs available.

Shoosmiths’ partner Alastair Peet and associate Georgina Gurnhill advised Octopus Ventures on all corporate aspects of the funding round, with corporate partners Friso Foppes and Dimitri van Hoewijk of Dutch firm Van Doorne, the Dutch partner firm to Shoosmiths through the World Services Group (WSG).