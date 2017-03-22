Shoosmiths advises London & Regional on Holiday Inn Express buy

Shoosmiths has advised global property investment company London & Regional Properties on its acquisition of the Holiday Inn Express business and property in Portsmouth.

Previously a Hilton Hotel, the property has undergone an extensive refurbishment in the last 12 months.

The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Ben Turner with associate Georgina Gurnhill assisting. The real estate team was headed by client partner Kathy Toon and senior associate Stephen Cock provided construction advice. The transaction required significant cross-discipline working combining complex construction aspects as well as specialist leisure sector expertise.