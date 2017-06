Shoosmiths has advised LDC on its latest investment into Lucid Group Communications, a global specialist provider of strategic medical communications to pharmaceutical companies.

LDC completed an £11m minority investment into the group which has offices in London, Beaconsfield and New York.

The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Emma Gibson with Kiran Dhesi (Senior Associate) and James Skivington (Associate) assisting.