Shoosmiths advises on investment in Phlexglobal

Shoosmiths has advised the management team of global tech specialists Phlexglobal on a significant investment by Vitruvian Partners.

Phlexglobal are specialists in the provision of electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) systems and services to the life sciences industry. The transaction establishes Vitruvian as majority shareholder of Phlexglobal while the previous majority investor Bridgepoint Development Capital (‘BDC’) will exit the company.

The Shoosmiths team was led by corporate partner Sean Wright with Tim Moss and Robert Pook assisting.