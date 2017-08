Shoosmiths has advised Hallam Land Management Limited on the sale of two strategic sites to BDW Trading Limited for a combined value of £46m.

The sale of the sites in Faversham and Buckingham to BDW will result in the eventual delivery of more than 700 new homes and associated infrastructure.

Both deals were handled by a team at Shoosmiths, including partner Thomas Hall, senior associate David Goy and solicitor Holly Bennett.