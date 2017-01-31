Shoosmiths advises civil engineering firm on private equity deal

Shoosmiths has advised the shareholders of Dyer & Butler, a £118m-turnover regional civil engineering and building contractor, on its sale to a holding company of global private equity investment firm First Reserve.

Dyer & Butler builds, maintains and renews infrastructure within the public and private sector. Projects are undertaken principally for regulated clients in airports and rail for projects such as Heathrow, Gatwick and Network Rail.

The deal comes just months after First Reserve bought out Dyer & Butler’s new sister company, Morrison Utility Services, a historic provider of utility infrastructure services with revenues of more than £600m.

Shoosmiths’ corporate partners Emma Gibson led the deal, along with corporate associate Robert Pook and solicitor Michael Patterson. Tax support was provided by partner Daniel Kennedy and solicitor Rebecca Hawkins.

Dyer & Butler is headquartered in Southampton with offices in Exeter, Gatwick, Heathrow, Swansea, Milton Keynes and Swindon.