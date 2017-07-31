Shoosmiths advises British Powerlifting on audit

Shoosmiths has advised the executive board of British Powerlifting through the first phase of their national governing body organisational audit with the adoption of key constitutional documents at the national governing body’s AGM.

The adoption of the new procedures and policies will make British Powerlifting one of the first sporting bodies to respond directly to the new code for sports governance issued by Sport England and UK Sport.

Shoosmiths’ commercial team was led by Richard Millington and solicitor Michael Patterson and the process has seen Michael take over as head of law and legislation for British Powerlifting.