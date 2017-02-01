Shoosmiths advises on £16m investment in hair salon chain

Shoosmiths has advised Lloyds Development Capital (LDC) on its £16m investment into national hair salon Rush.

Fast becoming the leading hair and beauty brand in the UK, Rush has 85 salons across the country.

The investment from LDC will help accelerate Rush’s national expansion of the brand as the company plans to almost double its salon count over the next four years.

Shoosmiths’ corporate team was led by partners Emma Gibson and Sean Wright with associate Kiran Dhesi, solicitor Adam Leszczynski and paralegal Lawrence Renny assisting. Partner Tom Wilde supported on tax aspects.