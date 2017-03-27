Shipping knowledge and experience conference

On February 2nd 2017, Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & CO. LLC attended the event “Shipping: An Industry of Passion, Knowledge and Experience-Part Two”.

The panel comprised of six key players from various areas of the shipping industry. Their experience undoubtedly contributed to the event’s success.

Craig Eason described his experience as a Seafarer and how he then found himself with a career in journalism. He urged the young audience to learn about Shipping and encouraged them to gain onboard vessel experience.

Then Captain Eberhard Koch, having served in leadership positions both at sea and ashore, gave a vivid description of onboard working conditions.