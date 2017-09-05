Shepherd And Wedderburn: Merging Data In Record Time

Shepherd and Wedderburn contacted Aderant with a request to help with the migration of key client, matter and WIP data. Both firms use the Aderant Expert, so intimate knowledge of the underlying practice management systems wasn’t an issue.

The project required a deep blend of service skills: business consultancy to determine all the necessary requirements, technical guidance on the optimal approach, data conversion and technical services to perform the actual merger of the targeted data and project management to ensure coordinated on-time delivery.