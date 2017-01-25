Sharp and Skytec enter into strategic alliance

Japan-based Sharp Corporation has entered into a strategic business alliance with Skytec Group regarding the manufacture and sale of Sharp branded products and services in Europe. For that purpose, Sharp has acquired a majority stake of 56.7% in the newly incorporated joint venture Skytec UMC Ltd.

Through Skytec UMC Ltd Sharp and Skytec will be running together the UMC Group’s business of designing, manufacturing and distributing Sharp branded TVs in Europe.

Walder Wyss advised Skytec in all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was led by Stefan Knobloch (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and includes Christian Lütolf (Associate, Corporate/M&A) and Reto Jacobs (Partner, Competition).