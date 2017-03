Following a four month-long Phase II investigation the Serbian Competition Commission has granted conditional clearance to SBB’s takeover of IKOM. This consolidation of leading cable operators in Belgrade represents a landmark case for the Serbian authority and is related to global trends.

Karanović & Nikolić supported SBB during the challenge procedure. The team was led by Rastko Petakovi ć , Managing Partner, Bojan Vu č kovi ć , Partner, and Veljko Smiljani ć , Senior Associate.