Senior Managers and Certification Regime briefing

The FCA has published its long-awaited Consultation Paper setting out proposals to extend the Senior Managers & Certification Regime to almost all firms regulated by the FCA. The primary aim of the new regime is to increase accountability – and personal liability – for Senior Managers within FCA regulated firms.

In our September briefing, we will unpick the FCA’s consultation paper and:

Look at the key elements of the proposed regime

Consider how the regime differs between core, enhanced and limited scope firms, as well as that which was rolled out for banks and other dual-regulated firms in 2016

Reflect on some of the more challenging or controversial aspects of the regime

Offer our views on what firms should do to prepare for the new regime.

Register to attend

We hope that you will be able to attend this briefing. Here are the event details:

Date: Wednesday 13th September 2017

Time: 8am and 5pm (1 hour CPD)

Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA