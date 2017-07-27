Senior Managers and Certification Regime briefing

The FCA has published its long-awaited Consultation Paper setting out proposals to extend the Senior Managers & Certification Regime to almost all firms regulated by the FCA. The primary aim of the new regime is to increase accountability – and personal liability – for Senior Managers within FCA regulated firms.
In our September briefing, we will unpick the FCA’s consultation paper and:
- Look at the key elements of the proposed regime
- Consider how the regime differs between core, enhanced and limited scope firms, as well as that which was rolled out for banks and other dual-regulated firms in 2016
- Reflect on some of the more challenging or controversial aspects of the regime
- Offer our views on what firms should do to prepare for the new regime.
We hope that you will be able to attend this briefing. Here are the event details:
Date: Wednesday 13th September 2017
Time: 8am and 5pm (1 hour CPD)
Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA