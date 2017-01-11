Senior appointment for Carey Olsen Hong Kong

Carey Olsen’s Hong Kong office has appointed Arigen Liang as a counsel in its dispute resolution and insolvency practice as part of the firm’s continued growth in Asia.

Ms Liang is fluent in Chinese and English. She joins Carey Olsen from another offshore law firm in Hong Kong having qualified in Singapore, England and Wales and the British Virgin Islands.

Ms Liang has worked in Hong Kong for over five years and specialises in shareholder and contentious trust disputes, security enforcements, non-performing loans and cross-border insolvency transactions. She also has extensive experience in dealing with Norwich Pharmacal and Beddoe applications for high net worth families and individuals.