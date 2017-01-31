Seminars on Brexit and Article 50 in London and Birmingham

Following the Supreme Court’s judgment to dismiss the Government’s appeal to trigger Article 50, Manjit Gill QC and Ramby de Mello will deliver two seminars on Brexit and Article 50: The Impacts on the Constitution and on Fundamental Rights.

Manjit and Ramby will consider Article 50 and the Supreme Court’s judgment in Miller. They will consider the impacts on constitutional law, and on existing laws and fundamental rights in various fields.

These will take place in London and Birmingham: