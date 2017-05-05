Sebastian Iribarne elected chair of Lex Mundi

Four Officers and Four Directors Begin New Terms

Sebastian Iribarne was elected Chair of Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors during the 2017 Lex Mundi Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting in Prague. Lex Mundi is the world’s leading network of independent law firms with 160 member firms and more than 21,000 lawyers worldwide.

Iribarne, a partner in the Buenos Aires office of Marval, O’Farrell & Mairal, has served on Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors since 2013.

Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors also elected Tiziana Sucharitkul of Tilleke & Gibbins, (Thailand) to the position of Chair-Elect, Benjamin Haglund of Day Pitney LLP (USA, New Jersey) to the position of Secretary, and David Greenwald of Jenner & Block LLP (USA, Illinois) to the position of Treasurer.