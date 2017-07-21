Schoenherr strengthens real estate practice with transaction and private foundation hire

Schoenherr is adding to its real estate practice by welcoming attorney at law Alexander Babinek to its ranks.

Babinek, known for being a real estate and private foundation expert, joined the Schoenherr real estate team in April 2017. He usually advises and represents national and international clients on real estate transactions and property development projects.

Additionally, he has a special focus on private clients and private foundations.

“The real estate market in Central and Eastern Europe remains buoyant, so, it is essential that we consolidate our position as the leading legal advisor in the region,” commented managing partner and real estate expert Michael Lagler.

Babinek studied law at the University of Vienna (Mag.iur. 2008) and also earned a doctorate degree in law from the University of Vienna in 2010. In addition, he holds a master’s degree from the Executive Academy of the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

In 2015, he was admitted to practise law in Austria.

Prior to joining Schoenherr, Babinek was part of a corporate and real estate team at an international law firm in Vienna. He is the author of several real estate, corporate, and private foundation law-related articles.

He is regularly involved in complex national and international real estate transactions and frequently advises US and Italian clients on their business activities in Austria.