Schoenherr represents Cubic on C-QUADRAT deal

Schoenherr is representing Cubic (London) Limited (“Cubic”) and core shareholders on the sale of their controlling stake in C-QUADRAT Investment AG (“C-QUADRAT”), to the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. C-QUADRAT is an independent asset manager listed at the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The market capitalisation of C-Quadrat currently exceeds €280m.

The Schoenherr team is being led by Christian Herbst (partner; corporate/m&a) and also consists of Peter Feyl (partner; banking, finance & capital markets) and Sascha Schulz (counsel; corporate/m&a).