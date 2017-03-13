Schoenherr named ‘IP Law Firm of the Year – Austria’

Schoenherr has been credited “IP Law Firm of the Year – Austria” by Managing Intellectual Property magazine at the Global IP Awards ceremony in London.

“We are thrilled to receive this award highlighting the professionalism, enthusiasm, and creativity of the Vienna IP team. This emphasises our team’s continued efforts that have culminated in our status as a top “IP boutique” within an international full service firm,” commented Guido Kucsko, Partner and head of the IP practice group at Schoenherr.