Schoenherr leads Vienna airport to victory in third runway hearing

Schoenherr has achieved an important victory on behalf of Vienna International Airport (“VIE”) and the province of Lower Austria in the case regarding the construction of a third runway at the airport. Schoenherr partner Christian Schmelz and his team succeeded in persuading the Constitutional Court to overturn the decision of the Federal Administrative Court from February 2017, which had rejected the permit application for the environmental impact assessment that would be necessary for the construction of the third runway.

Schoenherr was supported by a team of technical and legal experts, both local and international, among which were KWR partner Bernhard Raschauer, Of Counsel; and Wolfgang Koeberl, head of the legal department of Vienna International Airport.