Schoenherr handles MBO and shareholder dispute for AG Foods and Coöperatief Avallon

Schoenherr advised AG Foods and Coöperatief Avallon on the settlement of minority shareholders’ disputes and on a subsequent management buyout.

In addition to the settlement of several minority shareholders’ claims, the transaction consisted of the exit of these shareholders from AG Foods.

Schoenherr also advised the existing management on a buyout of Coöperatief Avallon (a majority shareholder in AG Foods), including on the acquisition financing with Czech financial institute Komerční banka.

AG Foods is a Czech company that develops, produces and distributes instant drink mixtures. It also focuses on the sale and service of mixtures preparation technology for the food and hotel/restaurant/café industry.

Coöperatief Avallon is part of the Avallon Polish investment fund, which promotes the involvement of managers in equity transactions.

AG Foods was part of the €50m Avallon MBO Fund I.

The Schoenherr team was led by Vladimír Čížek (partner, Prague; corporate/m&a) and consisted of Jitka Kadlčíková (attorney at law, Prague; corporate/m&a), Natálie Rosová (attorney at law, Prague; banking, finance & capital markets), Helena Hangler (attorney at law, Prague; labour & employment), Denisa Assefová (attorney at law, Prague; IP, IT & Life sciences), Rudolf Bicek (associate, Prague; corporate/m&a), Katarzyna Terlecka (partner, Warsaw; corporate/m&a), Soňa Hekelová (partner, Bratislava; banking, finance & capital markets) and Gábor Kordoványi (attorney at law, Budapest; corporate/m&a).