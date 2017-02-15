Schoenherr advises UNIQA on IT upgrade

Schoenherr has advised UNIQA Insurance Group AG (“UNIQA”) on the closing of one of the largest IT contracts ever to be signed in the German speaking region of Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The contract entails the upgrade of UNIQA’s business processes and IT infrastructure with IBM Österreich GmbH (“IBM”) as general contractor and integration partner. This project is part of UNIQA’s EUR 500m investment and innovation programme.

Advising UNIQA on the drafting, negotiation and signing of this contract was Schoenherr partner and new technologies expert Wolfgang Tichy.