Schoenherr advises Telekom Slovenije on settlement with IZI mobil

Schoenherr has advised Telekom Slovenije on the settlement of its contractual ties with IZI mobil.

Schoenherr provided due diligence work, transaction support and competition law advice.

The agreement between Telekom Slovenije and IZI mobil was signed on 30 June 2017 in Ljubljana and settles all of their open contractual (and other) issues.

As the agreement is subject to various suspensive conditions, the parties agreed not to reveal any details of the signed agreement.

Telekom Slovenije is one of the largest communications service providers in South East Europe. In addition to being the main national telecommunications operator in Slovenia, Telekom Slovenije also operates through its subsidiaries in other markets in the region.

IZI mobil is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering pre-paid products to over 50,000 current subscribers.

Schoenherr’s transaction team was led by Marko Prušnik (partner, corporate/M&A), while Eva Škufca (partner, EU & competition) was in charge of the competition law aspects of the transaction.