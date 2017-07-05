Schoenherr advises Roche on acquisition of mySugr

Schoenherr has advised the Roche Group on the acquisition of all shares of mySugr. With more than one million users globally, mySugr is one of the leading mobile diabetes platforms, which will become an integral part of Roche’s new patient-centred digital health services platform in diabetes care.

The Schoenherr team advising Roche as lead counsel was headed by Florian Kusznier (partner, corporate/m&a) and Clemens Rainer (attorney at law, corporate/m&a). They were supported by Günther Leissler (counsel, regulatory, newTech); Veronika Wolfbauer (attorney at law, regulatory, newTech); Dominik Hofmarcher (attorney at law, ip, it & life sciences); Julia Wasserburger (attorney at law, corporate/m&a); Mario Perl (attorney at law, tax); Marco Thorbauer (associate, tax); Teresa Waidmann (associate, labour & employment); Arzu-Sema Cakmak (associate, corporate/m&a); Christopher Jünger (associate, corporate/m&a); Sascha Smets (associate, corporate/m&a); and Volker Weiss (partner, eu & competition).