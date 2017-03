Schoenherr advises RBI on merger with RZB

In one of the largest corporate reorganisations in the Austrian banking sector unlisted RZB merged with listed Central and European banking specialist RBI.

Schoenherr provided corporate and regulatory advice as well as due diligence support to RBI. The RBI legal team prepared a significant part of the corporate documentation in-house and Schoenherr worked closely with them on the drafting and implementation side.

