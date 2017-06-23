Schoenherr advises IULIUS on Romania JV

Schoenherr has advised IULIUS Group, the developer and operator of the IULIUS network of shopping malls, and property investor Atterbury Europe on the establishment of a joint financial fund with equal participation shares for the operation of four malls, the mixed-use urban regeneration project Openville Timisoara, and the future development of similar projects in Romania.

The Schoenherr team advising on the deal was led by Markus Piuk (partner, Vienna; corporate m&a) and Madalina Neagu (partner, Bucharest; corporate m&a).