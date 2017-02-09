Schoenherr advises investors on Ekazent acquisition

Schoenherr and SCWP Schindhelm have advised a joint venture company consisting of an investor group led by Erwin Krause and Franz Kollitsch, and Austrian property developer UBM Development AG on the acquisition of UniCredit Bank Austria subsidiary Ekazent Group. The closing took place on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

Schoenherr supported the investor group, formed around the real estate investors Erwin Krause and Franz Kollitsch on the formation of the 50/50 joint venture and the acquisition of the property portfolio, and provided competition law advice.

The Schoenherr team consisted of Michael Lagler (partner, real estate), Arabella Eichinger (counsel, real estate) and Franz Urlesberger (partner, eu & competition). The SCWP Schindelm team was led by corporate M&A partner Immanuel Gerstner, who was supported by attorney Lukas Leitner.