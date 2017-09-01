Schoenherr advises Deka Immobilien on Vienna office acquisitions

Schoenherr advised real estate investment company Deka Immobilien on the acquisition of two office buildings in Vienna, Hoch Zwei and Plus Zwei, from S IMMO AG.

The purchase price was €235m and closing took place today, 31 August 2017.

The two office buildings are the headquarters of Austrian energy company OMV AG.

Schoenherr recently advised Deka Immobilien on another prestigious real estate transaction – the acquisition of DC Tower 1, Vienna’s tallest hotel and office building.

Both buildings are located in Vienna’s second district and are connected to each other by a bridge structure. The office tower Hoch Zwei is 80m tall and has a total leasable area of around 27.000m². The adjacent Plus Zwei building is 35m tall, with an office space of 20.000m². Both buildings have been BREEAM In-Use certified with an “Excellent” sustainability rating.

Owing to this acquisition Deka Immobilien is expanding its Deka-ImmobilienEuropa portfolio in Austria by two fully-let and modern office buildings.

The Schoenherr team advising Deka Immobilien was led by Michael Lagler (partner, real estate), who was supported among others by Alexander Babinek (attorney at law, real estate) and Franz Urlesberger (partner, EU & competition).

Austrian real estate investment company S IMMO AG was advised by Stefan Artner and Magdalena Brandstetter from the Viennese law firm DORDA.