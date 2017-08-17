Schoenherr advises Bulgarian Eagle airline on AOC certification

Schoenherr advised Bulgarian Eagle airline on its expansion into Bulgaria. Schoenherr also supported Bulgarian Eagle in obtaining the official air operator certificate (AOC) from the authorities, which allows the airline to use aircraft for commercial purposes. After all the necessary licenses were issued and a demonstration flight was successfully completedthe Bulgarian aviation authority cleared the new airline for take-off.

The Schoenherr team advising Bulgarian Eagle consisted of Stefana Tsekova (partner, corporate/m&a, regulatory) and Ivelina Vassileva (attorney at law, labour & employment).