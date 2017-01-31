Schillings’ Natalie Sherborn ranked in The Lawyer Hot 100

Director of legal and criminal barrister Natalie Sherborn has been ranked as a rising star in The Lawyer Hot 100 for 2017.

One of only six associates, senior associates and of counsel to make it into this year’s index, today’s accolade follows a hugely successful 2016 for Natalie, which also saw her win the Citywealth Future Leaders Award for Reputation Lawyer of the Year.

Chris Scott, partner at Schillings, comments: “Having spent 14 years in independent practice as a highly regarded criminal defence barrister, Natalie’s experience in contentious litigation enables her to bring a unique set of skills and insights to reputation defence and privacy protection. Having successfully made the transition from the bar to private practice as a key member of our leading reputation and privacy team, Natalie’s inclusion in this year’s Hot 100 is hugely deserved.”

