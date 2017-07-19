Schillings adds three partners to international reputation and privacy crisis team

Reputation and privacy firm, Schillings, has strengthened its international crisis and problem solving business with the recruitment of three new partners.

The hires of Amy Pope, Jeremy Eakin and John Chase takes the Schillings partnership to sixteen, as the firm continues to strengthen itself as a world-leading reputation and privacy crisis consultancy, by bringing intelligence specialists, lawyers, cyber security experts, ex-military strategists and risk consultants together in one organisation.

Amy Pope, previously US deputy homeland security advisor to President Obama, will bring her experience of managing some of the most high-profile, diverse challenges at the highest levels of US government to help clients evaluate their reputation and privacy vulnerabilities and to respond quickly to issues and crises.

Based in Schillings’ London headquarters, she will also play a leading role in supporting clients with North American interests and assets.

Jeremy Eakin, who was formerly a managing director and a founding member of UBS AG’s Global Family Office team, is highly regarded for helping successful families resolve issues and crises facing them and their businesses. Having spearheaded projects in Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, Eakin will advise clients on how to mitigate risks to their reputation and privacy, as well as devising strategies to deal with issues at the point of crisis.

John Chase also joins the London office, having begun his career in intelligence before going on to lead the crisis response divisions at Kroll, Aegis and latterly, GardaWorld. An internationally recognised problem solver and intelligence expert,Chase’s expertise in advising prominent individuals, governments and multinational organisations on how to respond to kidnap for ransom, extortion and cyber threats will see him advise clients on how to minimise the impact of reputation and privacy issues before a crisis strikes.

“As proven and talented problem solvers with extensive crisis experience, the appointment of Amy, Jeremy and John to the partnership will ensure that we continue to equip our clients to deal with reputation and privacy threats,” says Rod Christie-Miller, chief executive and partner at Schillings. ‘‘They will lead combined teams of legal, intelligence and cyber security specialists to provide clients with the shortest possible line from problem to solution.”