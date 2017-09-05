RPC and Time Management Software

Expert Time Management now allows fee earners at RPC to input their time entries from their desktops or laptops. Communication through the database is rapid, and the time management information is accessible to lawyers anywhere, at any time, either natively or through their Citrix connection.

When time entries are submitted or modified, fee earners can immediately view their updated time statistics and other key totals throughout the program. The Timers within Expert Time Management are utilised by a majority of fee earners. Various options allow users to tailor the experience to their own personal preferences. This includes multiple Timer views, temporary matter names, most recently used lists, expansion codes, and more.