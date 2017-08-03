Richard Mott joins SFO panel

Richard Mott has been appointed to the Serious Fraud Office’s Proceeds of Crime B Panel of Counsel, effective 1 August 2017 and lasting for four years. The appointment flows from Richard’s broad experience of civil fraud, asset tracing and injunctive relief cases, and will complement his existing practice in those areas.
