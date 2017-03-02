Richard Moat advises on child booster seat law

A ban on car booster seats for some children is set to become law this month. Which, says a leading personal injury lawyer, is good news for confused parents who struggle to understand the four categories of child seat and find themselves asking ‘Am I breaking the law?’.

Richard Moat, Deputy Leader of the Personal Injury Group at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, said: “First, it’s important to remember that only one type of child car seat is affected by the new law, and that is the Category 3 backless booster seat for children aged 6-11.

“Second, the law will only apply to car seats bought from new after March 1, 2017 – meaning it is perfectly legal to continue using the seat you already have.”