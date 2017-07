Richard Grimshaw (call: 2010) has been appointed as Her Majesty’s Assistant Coroner for the Birmingham and Solihull area and was sworn in on 27 July.

The role of Assistant Coroner is a part time appointment and Richard will continue to practice from No5 Barristers’ Chambers.

Richard has a broad clinical negligence practice on behalf of both claimants and defendants and is regularly instructed on inquest matters.