Richard Alomo wins case for appellant father

Richard Alomo of No5 acted for the Appellant father who was successful in setting aside an open ended passport order made by Roderic Wood J at the conclusion of related care proceedings.

In granting permission to appeal, Mcfarlane LJ commented that:

“The proposed appeal … raises important points of principle and jurisdiction … [and] concerns an issue (namely the making of an open-ended passport order at the conclusion of proceedings) which is a matter of importance and about which there is apparently no extant authority.”