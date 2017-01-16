Revealed: The European Awards shortlist 2017

After a record number of entries, the shortlist for The Lawyer European Awards 2017 is finally revealed today (16 January).

The hotly contested European managing partner of the year category includes McCann Fitzgerald managing partner Barry Devereux, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners managing partner Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Rutgers & Posch managing partner Gerard Endedijk and Tark Grunte Sutkiene managing partner Eugenija Sutkiene among a stellar line-up of lawyers.

A record number of firms from across the continent submitted entries for this year’s awards, which will take place at a glittering ceremony at London’s Grange St Paul’s on 16 March.

Last year’s winner Garrigues will battle it out against seven and other contenders in the category of Iberian firm of the year, while in the Switzerland category last year’s winner Niederer Kraft & Frey is up against six other firms.

Read the final, complete shortlist below:

Law firm of the year: Austria

Binder Grösswang

CHSH Cerha Hempel Spiegelfeld Hlawati

Dorda Brugger Jordis

Fellner Wratzfeld & Partners

Graf & Pitkowitz

Schoenherr

Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: Benelux

AKD

Alber & Geiger

Houthoff Buruma

Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick

Rutgers & Posch

STRELIA

Van Campen Liem

Law firm of the year: Central Europe

Domański Zakrzewski Palinka

Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners

Kinstellar

Kochanski Zieba & Partners

Lakatos Köves & Partners

Maruta Wachta

Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: Eastern Europe and the Balkans

Kalo & Associates

Karanovic & Nikolic

Kinstellar

Rojs Peljhan Prelesnik & Partners

Schoenherr

Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: France

August Debouzy

BDGS Associés

Franklin

Jeantet

Law firm of the year: Germany

Flick Gocke Schaumburg

Gleiss Lutz

GÖRG

GvW Graf von Westphalen

Hengler Mueller

Noerr

Schalast

Law firm of the year: Iberia

Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira

Garrigues

Gómez-Acebo & Pombo

Pérez-Llorca

PLMJ

SRS Advogados

Uría Menéndez

VdA – Vieira de Almeida

Law firm of the year: Italy

Bonelli Erede Pappalardo

Chiomenti Studio Legale

Gattai Minoli Agostinelli & Partners

Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners

LabLaw

Legance

Portolano Cavallo

Law firm of the year: Republic of Ireland

A&L Goodbody

Arthur Cox

Mason Hayes & Curran

Matheson

McCann Fitzgerald

William Fry

Law firm of the year: Romania

Kinstellar

Maravela & Asociatii

Musat & Asociatii

Popovici Nitu Stoica & Asociatii

Suciu Popa

Wolf Theiss

Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners

Law firm of the year: Russia, Ukraine & CIS

Aequo

Centil

Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners

Integrites

Kinstellar

Sayenko Kharenko

Vasil Kisil & Partners

Law firm of the year: Switzerland

Bär & Karrer

Hombuger

LALIVE

Lenz & Staehelin

Niederer Kraft & Frey

Schellenberg Wittmer

Walder Wyss

Law firm of the year: The Baltics

COBALT

Ellex

Sorainen

Tark Grunte Sutkiene

Law firm of the year: The Nordics

Borenius

Dittmar & Indrenius

Krogerus

Kromann Reumert

Magnusson

Thommessen

Wiersholm

Law firm of the year: Turkey

Balcioglu Selçuk Akman Keki Attorney Partnership

Beceni Turkekul Sevim Attorney Partnership

Bezen & Partners

Çukur & Yilmaz

Kolcuoglu Demirkan Koçakli

Moral Law Firm

Moroglu Arseven

European banking and finance deal of the year

A&L Goodbody

Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira

Herbert Smith Freehills

Pérez-Llorca

PLMJ

Schalast

Tark Grunte Sutkiene

William Fry

European corporate deal of the year

A&L Goodbody

Arthur Cox

Dechert

Garrigues

Ontier España

Schellenberg Wittmer

Tark Grunte Sutkiene

Watson Farley & Williams

European energy and infrastructure deal of the year – In association with Clean Energy Pipeline

A&L Goodbody

Baker Botts

Eversheds

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Plesner

SRS Advogados

European managing partner of the year

Barry Devereux, McCann Fitzgerald

Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners

Gerard Endedijk, Rutgers & Posch

Bernardo Gutiérrez de la Roza, Ontier España

Juha Pekka Katainen, Krogerus

Per Magnusson, Magnusson

Eugenija Sutkiene, Tark Grunte Sutkiene

European specialist law firm of the year

Grau & Angulo

LabLaw

Maruta Wachta

Shearwaters

Trevisan & Cuonzo

Van Campen Liem

VANDENBULKE

Global network of the year

Globalaw

Interlaw

International Lawyers Network

Ius Laboris

L&E Global

Meritas

Multilaw

World Services Group

Global strategic initiative of the year

Bonelli Erede Pappalardo

Garrigues

Gowling WLG

Herbert Smith Freehills – Alternative Legal Services

Miranda

SRS Advogados

Find out more about The Lawyer’s European Awards 2017 and book your place here.

