Revealed: The European Awards shortlist 2017

After a record number of entries, the shortlist for The Lawyer European Awards 2017 is finally revealed today (16 January).
The hotly contested European managing partner of the year category includes McCann Fitzgerald managing partner Barry Devereux, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners managing partner Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Rutgers & Posch managing partner Gerard Endedijk and Tark Grunte Sutkiene managing partner Eugenija Sutkiene among a stellar line-up of lawyers.
A record number of firms from across the continent submitted entries for this year’s awards, which will take place at a glittering ceremony at London’s Grange St Paul’s on 16 March.
Last year’s winner Garrigues will battle it out against seven and other contenders in the category of Iberian firm of the year, while in the Switzerland category last year’s winner Niederer Kraft & Frey is up against six other firms.
Read the final, complete shortlist below:
Law firm of the year: Austria
Binder Grösswang
CHSH Cerha Hempel Spiegelfeld Hlawati
Dorda Brugger Jordis
Fellner Wratzfeld & Partners
Graf & Pitkowitz
Schoenherr
Wolf Theiss
Law firm of the year: Benelux
AKD
Alber & Geiger
Houthoff Buruma
Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick
Rutgers & Posch
STRELIA
Van Campen Liem
Law firm of the year: Central Europe
Domański Zakrzewski Palinka
Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners
Kinstellar
Kochanski Zieba & Partners
Lakatos Köves & Partners
Maruta Wachta
Wolf Theiss
Law firm of the year: Eastern Europe and the Balkans
Kalo & Associates
Karanovic & Nikolic
Kinstellar
Rojs Peljhan Prelesnik & Partners
Schoenherr
Wolf Theiss
Law firm of the year: France
August Debouzy
BDGS Associés
Franklin
Jeantet
Law firm of the year: Germany
Flick Gocke Schaumburg
Gleiss Lutz
GÖRG
GvW Graf von Westphalen
Hengler Mueller
Noerr
Schalast
Law firm of the year: Iberia
Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira
Garrigues
Gómez-Acebo & Pombo
Pérez-Llorca
PLMJ
SRS Advogados
Uría Menéndez
VdA – Vieira de Almeida
Law firm of the year: Italy
Bonelli Erede Pappalardo
Chiomenti Studio Legale
Gattai Minoli Agostinelli & Partners
Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners
LabLaw
Legance
Portolano Cavallo
Law firm of the year: Republic of Ireland
A&L Goodbody
Arthur Cox
Mason Hayes & Curran
Matheson
McCann Fitzgerald
William Fry
Law firm of the year: Romania
Kinstellar
Maravela & Asociatii
Musat & Asociatii
Popovici Nitu Stoica & Asociatii
Suciu Popa
Wolf Theiss
Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners
Law firm of the year: Russia, Ukraine & CIS
Aequo
Centil
Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners
Integrites
Kinstellar
Sayenko Kharenko
Vasil Kisil & Partners
Law firm of the year: Switzerland
Bär & Karrer
Hombuger
LALIVE
Lenz & Staehelin
Niederer Kraft & Frey
Schellenberg Wittmer
Walder Wyss
Law firm of the year: The Baltics
COBALT
Ellex
Sorainen
Tark Grunte Sutkiene
Law firm of the year: The Nordics
Borenius
Dittmar & Indrenius
Krogerus
Kromann Reumert
Magnusson
Thommessen
Wiersholm
Law firm of the year: Turkey
Balcioglu Selçuk Akman Keki Attorney Partnership
Beceni Turkekul Sevim Attorney Partnership
Bezen & Partners
Çukur & Yilmaz
Kolcuoglu Demirkan Koçakli
Moral Law Firm
Moroglu Arseven
European banking and finance deal of the year
A&L Goodbody
Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira
Herbert Smith Freehills
Pérez-Llorca
PLMJ
Schalast
Tark Grunte Sutkiene
William Fry
European corporate deal of the year
A&L Goodbody
Arthur Cox
Dechert
Garrigues
Ontier España
Schellenberg Wittmer
Tark Grunte Sutkiene
Watson Farley & Williams
European energy and infrastructure deal of the year – In association with Clean Energy Pipeline
A&L Goodbody
Baker Botts
Eversheds
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Herbert Smith Freehills
Plesner
SRS Advogados
European managing partner of the year
Barry Devereux, McCann Fitzgerald
Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners
Gerard Endedijk, Rutgers & Posch
Bernardo Gutiérrez de la Roza, Ontier España
Juha Pekka Katainen, Krogerus
Per Magnusson, Magnusson
Eugenija Sutkiene, Tark Grunte Sutkiene
European specialist law firm of the year
Grau & Angulo
LabLaw
Maruta Wachta
Shearwaters
Trevisan & Cuonzo
Van Campen Liem
VANDENBULKE
Global network of the year
Globalaw
Interlaw
International Lawyers Network
Ius Laboris
L&E Global
Meritas
Multilaw
World Services Group
Global strategic initiative of the year
Bonelli Erede Pappalardo
Garrigues
Gowling WLG
Herbert Smith Freehills – Alternative Legal Services
Miranda
SRS Advogados
