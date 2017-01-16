Revealed: The European Awards shortlist 2017

After a record number of entries, the shortlist for The Lawyer European Awards 2017 is finally revealed today (16 January).

The hotly contested European managing partner of the year category includes McCann Fitzgerald managing partner Barry Devereux, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners managing partner Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Rutgers & Posch managing partner Gerard Endedijk and Tark Grunte Sutkiene managing partner Eugenija Sutkiene among a stellar line-up of lawyers.

A record number of firms from across the continent submitted entries for this year’s awards, which will take place at a glittering ceremony at London’s Grange St Paul’s on 16 March.

Last year’s winner Garrigues will battle it out against seven and other contenders in the category of Iberian firm of the year, while in the Switzerland category last year’s winner Niederer Kraft & Frey is up against six other firms.

Read the final, complete shortlist below:

Law firm of the year: Austria Binder Grösswang CHSH Cerha Hempel Spiegelfeld Hlawati Dorda Brugger Jordis Fellner Wratzfeld & Partners Graf & Pitkowitz Schoenherr Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: Benelux

AKD

Alber & Geiger

Houthoff Buruma

Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick

Rutgers & Posch

STRELIA

Van Campen Liem

Law firm of the year: Central Europe Domański Zakrzewski Palinka Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners Kinstellar Kochanski Zieba & Partners Lakatos Köves & Partners Maruta Wachta Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: Eastern Europe and the Balkans

Kalo & Associates

Karanovic & Nikolic

Kinstellar

Rojs Peljhan Prelesnik & Partners

Schoenherr

Wolf Theiss

Law firm of the year: France August Debouzy BDGS Associés Franklin Jeantet

Law firm of the year: Germany

Flick Gocke Schaumburg

Gleiss Lutz

GÖRG

GvW Graf von Westphalen

Hengler Mueller

Noerr

Schalast

Law firm of the year: Iberia Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira Garrigues Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Pérez-Llorca PLMJ SRS Advogados Uría Menéndez VdA – Vieira de Almeida

Law firm of the year: Italy

Bonelli Erede Pappalardo

Chiomenti Studio Legale

Gattai Minoli Agostinelli & Partners

Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners

LabLaw

Legance

Portolano Cavallo

Law firm of the year: Republic of Ireland A&L Goodbody Arthur Cox Mason Hayes & Curran Matheson McCann Fitzgerald William Fry

Law firm of the year: Romania

Kinstellar

Maravela & Asociatii

Musat & Asociatii

Popovici Nitu Stoica & Asociatii

Suciu Popa

Wolf Theiss

Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners

Law firm of the year: Russia, Ukraine & CIS Aequo Centil Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners Integrites Kinstellar Sayenko Kharenko Vasil Kisil & Partners

Law firm of the year: Switzerland

Bär & Karrer

Hombuger

LALIVE

Lenz & Staehelin

Niederer Kraft & Frey

Schellenberg Wittmer

Walder Wyss

Law firm of the year: The Baltics COBALT Ellex Sorainen Tark Grunte Sutkiene

Law firm of the year: The Nordics

Borenius

Dittmar & Indrenius

Krogerus

Kromann Reumert

Magnusson

Thommessen

Wiersholm

Law firm of the year: Turkey Balcioglu Selçuk Akman Keki Attorney Partnership Beceni Turkekul Sevim Attorney Partnership Bezen & Partners Çukur & Yilmaz Kolcuoglu Demirkan Koçakli Moral Law Firm Moroglu Arseven

European banking and finance deal of the year

A&L Goodbody

Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira

Herbert Smith Freehills

Pérez-Llorca

PLMJ

Schalast

Tark Grunte Sutkiene

William Fry

European corporate deal of the year A&L Goodbody Arthur Cox Dechert Garrigues Ontier España Schellenberg Wittmer Tark Grunte Sutkiene Watson Farley & Williams

European energy and infrastructure deal of the year – In association with Clean Energy Pipeline

A&L Goodbody

Baker Botts

Eversheds

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Plesner

SRS Advogados

European managing partner of the year Barry Devereux, McCann Fitzgerald Zbigniew Drzewiecki, Drzewiecki Tomaszek & Partners Gerard Endedijk, Rutgers & Posch Bernardo Gutiérrez de la Roza, Ontier España Juha Pekka Katainen, Krogerus Per Magnusson, Magnusson Eugenija Sutkiene, Tark Grunte Sutkiene

European specialist law firm of the year

Grau & Angulo

LabLaw

Maruta Wachta

Shearwaters

Trevisan & Cuonzo

Van Campen Liem

VANDENBULKE

Global network of the year Globalaw Interlaw International Lawyers Network Ius Laboris L&E Global Meritas Multilaw World Services Group

Global strategic initiative of the year

Bonelli Erede Pappalardo

Garrigues

Gowling WLG

Herbert Smith Freehills – Alternative Legal Services

Miranda

SRS Advogados