Retaining your international workforce after Brexit – seminar

MPs have voted down an amendment on the Government securing EU nationals’ rights, and Article 50 could be triggered within days, as the Queen is imminently expected to give royal assent to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

The legislation cleared Parliament last night and is now in its final stage, with Theresa May telling MPs she would come to the Commons this month to announce when she has taken that step.

MPs voted down the amendment on EU nationals’ rights by 335 to 287, a majority of 48, with peers later accepting the decision by 274 to 135.

The Prime Minister says the statute will receive royal assent within “days”, allowing her to start the Brexit process by the end of March.

Addressing the Commons, May said this is a “moment of opportunity” to build a stronger economy and a fairer society. She added: “We remain on track with the timetable I set out six months ago, and I will return to this House before the end of this month to notify when I have formally triggered Article 50 and begun the process through which the UK will leave the European Union.

“We will be a strong, self-governing global Britain with control once again over our borders and our laws.”

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says if the Government makes the wrong decisions over Brexit, the UK will pay the price over decades. He said: “The passing into law of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Act marks an historic step later this month, the triggering of Article 50, a process that will shape this country’s future.

“There is no doubt that if the wrong decisions are made we will pay the price for decades to come.”