Renewal of Arendt governance

As is the case every three years, the partners of Arendt & Medernach have decided on the new governance of the law firm. Claude Kremer has been elected as Co-Chairman of the firm alongside Guy Harles, whose mandate as Co-Chairman has been renewed. Jean-Marc Ueberecken has been re-elected Managing Partner.

Guy Harles is a founding partner of Arendt & Medernach. For the past three years he has acted as Co-Chairman of the firm. He has been a member of the Luxembourg bar since 1980 and served as Chair (Bâtonnier) of the Luxembourg Bar Council from 2011 to 2012. He currently serves as an officer on the Corporate and M&A law committee of the IBA and is a director of Lex Mundi.