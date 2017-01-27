Regeration for a Coventry icon

Gowling WLG’s retail estate team has advised client Complex Development Projects (CDP) on the purchase of the former Coventry Telegraph headquarters from Trinity Mirror Group.

One of the most iconic post-war buildings in Coventry city centre, the deal is the latest in a series of innovative regeneration projects undertaken by CDP in the city. CDP plans to save the building and turn it into a unique, boutique hotel which will retain many of the original period features within the building as part of the project.

Client partner Judith Gershon led the matter for Gowling WLG and was supported by senior associate Nisha Shukla and partner Matthew East.