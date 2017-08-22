Reed Smith and Gowling WLG lead on £470m Nine Elms deal

By

Reed Smith and Gowling WLG have led on the £470m acquisition of the 10-acre Nine Elms Square site by Chinese buyer Dalian Wanda.

Want to read more?

Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 