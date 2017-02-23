Reduction in stamp duty avoidance

James Badcock quoted in Accountancy Age

HMRC’s Counter Avoidance Directorate collected £92m in unpaid Stamp Duty Land Tax in the year 2015-16, down from £301.2m in the previous year, showing that the Government’s strategy has been successful in reducing SDLT avoidance opportunities.

James Badcock notes that the government has closed many of the loopholes which have previously allowed avoidance to take place. He also suggests that it could reflect a change in taxpayers’ attitudes following high profile scandals and a greater level of attention on tax avoidance in the press.