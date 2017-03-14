Real estate entrepreneurs breakfast

Goodman Derrick and Bluebox Corporate Finance’s next breakfast event is an opportunity for guests from the hospitality and real estate asset management sectors to meet peers and to hear from experts.

The session will be relaxed and there will be open discussion about the challenges that need to be met when growing a business, as well as important action points to help ensure a successful sale.

Founders and business owners will also hear from fellow entrepreneurs and have the opportunity to network with peers.

The details

What: Entrepreneurs Breakfast

When: 8:30am to 10:30am, Thursday 11th May

Where: Goodman Derrick LLP, 10 St Bride Street, London EC4A 4AD