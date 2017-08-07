Raft of firms close £3bn Paysafe deal

By

Latham & Watkins, Hogan Lovells and Ashurst won the lead mandates on the near £3bn purchase of Paysafe by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 