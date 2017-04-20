Quantum signs Irina Rimes deal with Universal, with the help of Maravela

Quantum Music Records Romania concluded a strategic partnership with Universal Music France for the development of the musical project of the artist Irina Rimes (equally known as Irina Remesh or Irra), in all French territories.

The Maravela team, led by Founding Partner Alina Popescu and Associate Daniel Alexie, assisted Quantum in reviewing and negotiating the terms of the agreement.

This is one of the few such transactions on the Romanian music market, requiring a multidisciplinary approach comprising aspects of international law, IP & IT, contracts law and data protection.