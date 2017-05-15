QC to speak at trademark conference 2017

Michael Duck QC will be speaking to some of the world’s leading brands as 10,000 professionals descend on Barcelona for the annual International Trademark Association (INTA) conference on 21st May. Michael has been invited by HGF Law Partner Marie McMorrow, to speak in relation to “Private Prosecutions – a viable line of attack against counterfeiters”. With 14 offices across Europe, HGF are one of Europe’s leading Patents, Trade Marks, Designs, Copyrights and IP Solicitors and were named in FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies.